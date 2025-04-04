Clearwave Fiber Supports Local Robotics Team and Celebrates Grand Opening of Customer Experience Center in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, IL, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Customer Experience Center in Mt. Vernon, Ill. The celebration will take place during a Business After Hours & Ribbon Cutting event on Thursday, April 10, from 4-6 p.m. The celebration will be held at the company’s new facility at 616 S. 42nd St. This event marks a significant milestone in Clearwave Fiber’s ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering 100% Fiber Internet services to the region.

In partnership with the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, networking opportunities and refreshments. All in the community are invited to join in celebrating this important occasion, highlighting Clearwave Fiber’s dedication to strengthening local connections and fostering economic growth through reliable, high-speed Internet solutions.

Clearwave Fiber has invested significantly to enable high-speed Fiber Internet for nearly 50,000 homes and businesses across Southern Illinois. The company is continuing its Illinois expansion with projects planned through 2025 and into 2026.

“As we continue to grow in Mt. Vernon and beyond, we’re proud to invest in the community and enhance the way residents and businesses connect,” said David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber. “This new Customer Experience Center allows us to better serve our customers and showcase the benefits of Fiber Internet.”

In support of STEM education and future innovators, Clearwave Fiber will make a donation to the RoboRams Robotics Team from Mt. Vernon Township High School. This contribution underscores the company’s commitment to fostering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in the Southern Illinois community.

“Fiber Internet plays a crucial role in advancing technology and education,” added Armistead. “By supporting the RoboRams, we’re investing in the next generation of problem-solvers and tech leaders.”

“Clearwave Fiber has proven to be an excellent community partner, consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to meeting the needs of its customers. We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of its new Customer Experience Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Business After Hours event,” said Lauren Berry, Community Engagement Director for the Jefferson County Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Clearwave Fiber,” Berry added.

Clearwave Fiber invites all community members, business leaders and local officials to join the celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Clearwave Fiber team and learn more about the company’s Fiber Internet services.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Rozanne Witherow Clearwave Fiber 8169358577 rozanne.witherow@clearwavefiber.com

