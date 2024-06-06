NetSuite Users Can Now Manage Check Payment Easily with OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, the leading B2B payment platform, simplifies check printing, mailing, and eCheck services for NetSuite users. The platform also offers API, allowing its users to utilize various payment features, including ACH, wire transfers, payment links, international payments, credit and debit card payments, bulk payments, positive pay features, and other business tools.

The payment SaaS platform offers features such as instant high-quality check printing on blank or stock paper, customizable check designs with a drag-and-drop tool, and check templates at affordable rates, which help users save up to 80% compared to pre-printed checks. NetSuite users can also access affordable check mailing services ideal for small and medium-sized businesses via OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money. Prices start at $1.25 for First Class and go up to $24.99 (US) or $29.99 (Canada) for FedEx Overnight, covering all necessary charges.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers SaaS platforms for business payments. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, connects with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions and simplifies account management. It integrates with payroll and accounting software to streamline financial tasks. The platform also allows small and medium businesses to fund payroll using credit cards, improving cash flow and providing rewards and tax benefits.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has nearly one million users and has managed over $75 billion in transactions. It is regularly updated to meet global financial standards and offers a user-friendly mobile app on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.