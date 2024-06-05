Minister Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Mr Zizi Kodwa, MP, announces his immediate resignation as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. This comes as Mr Kodwa challenges the charges against him, which he strongly denies.

Mr Kodwa has informed the President that he will resign as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet, after being formally charged.

Mr Kodwa expresses his sincere appreciation to the President and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the Ministry and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in Sport, Arts and Culture, with whom he has worked so well with as Minister.

