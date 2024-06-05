Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the concert “1,000 Years on the Strings” Hakka Guzheng Music heir Rao Shuhang performs traditional Guzheng music

MACAU, June 5 - As part of the Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert Season, the Hakka guzheng concert “1,000 Years on the Strings” will be held at the Dom Pedro V Theatre on Saturday 15 June at 8pm. Mr. Rao Shuhang, an heir and outstanding player of the Guangdong Hakka guzheng, is invited to serve as Artistic Director in this concert. In collaboration with the Macao Chinese Orchestra (MCHO), he will perform several pieces of Hanyue (Guangdong Hakka music), leading the audience to experience the elegance of traditional guzheng music.

Hakka guzheng music, also known as Guangdong Hanyue guzheng music, has a history of over one thousand years. With its rich expressiveness and ethereal timbre, it occupies a distinctive position in Hanyue and was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage item in 2019. In the Hakka guzheng concert “1,000 Years on the Strings”, of which guzheng player Rao Shuhang is Artistic Director, the musician will perform several traditional Hakka guzheng solos, including Lotus Emerging, Night Rain Outside the Window and Yashan Ai, presenting the time-honoured guzheng music to music aficionados. In addition, the mCHO, in collaboration with Mr Rao, will perform several pieces of famous traditional Chinese music, such as Dragon Crossing the River, North to the Palace, Song of the West Chamber and Birds Flying on the Green Lake. Born into a family of generations of guzheng players, Rao Shuhang grew up immersed in Hanyue and is now an heir to Guangdong Hakka guzheng music. Over the years, he has performed in the mainland and in many countries, bringing Hanyue to a wider audience through his virtuosity. He was also voted one of the most popular musicians of the Guangzhou Xinghai Concert Hall.

Moreover, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will hold the Lecture “Ethereal Timbre - Guzheng Playing Techniques and Appreciation of Guangdong Hakka and Cantonese Guzheng Music” at the Macao Conservatory Auditorium on 12 June at 7pm. In this occasion, Rao Shuhang will introduce guzheng appreciation methods to music enthusiasts. The lecture will last approximately one hour and is free of charge. For registration details, please visit the Macao Chinese Orchestra’s official WeChat account “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM” and Facebook page “Macao Chinese Orchestra”.

The concert “1,000 Years on the Strings” is hosted by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, organised by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP150 and MOP120. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.