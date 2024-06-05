Submit Release
European Union Advisory Mission provides forensic equipment to Ukrainian border guards 

On 3 June, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) handed over forensic equipment worth €180,900 to the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine. 

This contribution includes 42 universal devices for detecting narcotic and explosive substances, and 200 rapid test kits for identifying these dangerous materials.

This modern equipment is designed to strengthen the capacity of State Border Guard Service officers at existing border crossing points, enhancing their ability to prevent, detect and investigate crimes related to drugs and explosives, including the fight against organised and serious crime. 

The universal devices and rapid test kits will be used in border inspections, particularly in detecting concealed compartments, or “double bottoms,” in vehicles and cargo.

