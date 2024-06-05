EU Civil Protection Forum assesses how to improve EU crisis response

On 4 and 5 June, the European Commission is holding a Civil Protection Forum in Brussels on the future of European civil protection.

The Civil Protection Forum brings together experts, policy makers, first responders, scientists and the private sector to discuss the latest evaluation on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), recently joined by Ukraine (from May 2023) and Moldova (from January 2024).

The evaluation, adopted by the European Commission on 29 May 2024, shows that a more coordinated response across different sectors and levels will be needed in the face of the increasing number, and severity, of complex emergencies.

The evaluation found that the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre – its crisis hub – is best placed to coordinate disaster management for effectively supporting and complementing the efforts of Member States in prevention, preparedness, and response.

“With disasters becoming more frequent, intense, and complex, it is time to look at how Europe’s disaster management works and how it can be strengthened. Unprecedented dangers call for unprecedented action,” European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič told the Forum.

Once activated, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre coordinates and finances assistance made available by EU Member States and 10 additional Participating States (including Moldova and Ukraine) through spontaneous offers.

In response to Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, the ERCC has been coordinating the EU’s largest emergency operation ever since the creation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. All 27 EU countries, plus six participating states have offered help to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The assistance includes millions of items such as first aid kits, shelter equipment, firefighting equipment, water pumps, power generators, and fuel. EUCPM assisted people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Slovakia and Moldova. The EU is also coordinating medical evacuations of Ukrainian patients in need of urgent care to hospitals across Europe. As of May 2024, 3,200 patients have received treatment as part of the medical evacuations.

