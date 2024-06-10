Submit Release
Jackpot.com Partners With Global Gaming Data Creating Online Lottery Ticket Sales Platform For Digital Publishers

Global Gaming Data

Global Gaming Data's lottery results widget allows consumers to purchase official state lottery tickets through Jackpot's U.S. lottery ticket courier platform.

We are excited to bring digital lottery ticket sales to consumers across the country through this partnership with Jackpot.com, while driving new revenue for our online media customers.”
— John Brier
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, a leading sports and lottery data distributor, is pleased to announce the launch of their lottery data widget with integrated lottery ticket sales powered by Jackpot.com. Digital media groups across the U.S. will now be able to monetize their lottery results content while allowing their audiences to legally purchase official state lottery tickets in approved U.S. states.

Through Global Gaming Data's lottery widget consumers will be able to purchase Powerball tickets, MegaMillions tickets, and other official state lottery game tickets in the following U.S. states; Massachusetts, New York, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Arkansas, with additional U.S. states becoming available on a regular basis.

Jackpot.com offers a world-class lottery ticket purchasing platform that allows consumers to legally purchase official state lottery tickets online via an app or on the website in a convenient fashion from wherever they are in approved locations. Integrating Jackpot.com's lottery ticket purchasing platform with Global Gaming Data's world-class lottery data widget, digital lottery ticket purchasing is transformational for the U.S. lottery courier service landscape.

"Digital publishers across the U.S. can easily integrate our lottery data widget into their online properties, giving their audiences access to up to date lottery results and information. Giving those audiences the ability to purchase lottery tickets is a win-win for consumers and our digital publisher clients," said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner.

"This is a watershed moment in the lottery courier landscape, bringing the convenience of purchasing lottery tickets online to consumers while generating substantial new revenue's for digital media groups," added Brier.

Global Gaming Data's lottery data widget covers 100's of lottery games from around the world, and is available in English and Spanish. Digital media groups can launch localized versions of the lottery widget on dozens of web sites easily in less than an hour, making the lottery widget appealing to digital media groups looking to launch the platform across multiple properties at the same time.

About Global Gaming Data:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit www.GlobalGamingData.com

About Jackpot:
Jackpot allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Arkansas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more download the Jackpot iOS or Android app.

John Brier
Global Gaming Data, LLC
+1 850-292-2590
