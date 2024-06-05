Targeted risk assessment of maximum residue levels for lambda‐cyhalothrin in commodities from poultry and birds' eggs

In accordance with Article 43 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, EFSA received a mandate from the European Commission to perform a targeted risk assessment for residues of lambda‐cyhalothrin in poultry products (meat/muscle, fat, liver, kidney, edible offal) and bird's eggs. EFSA performed the acute (short‐term) and chronic (long‐term) dietary risk assessment considering the lambda‐cyhalothrin exposure via residues in food commodities from poultry and birds' eggs at the levels of the proposed temporary maximum residue level (MRL) of 0.03 mg/kg and 0.02 mg/kg, respectively. These temporary MRLs were derived by the European Commission from monitoring data provided by EU member States and compiled by EFSA in a central database. Based on the risk assessment results, EFSA concluded that the proposed temporary MRL is unlikely to pose a risk to consumer health.