Axanto Group Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Axanto Group, a leading managed service security provider based in Ontario, Canada.

This partnership will help Axanto Group’s clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Axanto Group has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Our partnership with EasyDMARC has greatly enhanced our ability to safeguard email deliveries, ensuring our customers receive reliable and secure communication. This collaboration has strengthened our service quality and reinforced our commitment to excellence. Together, we are driving innovation and delivering superior email security solutions," said Henry Omodara, Chief Technology Officer at Axanto Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Axanto Group to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Axanto Group

Axanto Group specializes in Cybersecurity, Managed Security Services (MSSP), and ICT Solutions and Professional Services. The company serves a diverse group of clients in the Small to Medium-to-Large Enterprise (MLE) market. Axanto Group was founded in 2003 in Ontario, Canada by a management team with over 25 years of average experience in Enterprise Infrastructure, Application, Cybersecurity, Professional Services, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance. Axanto Group helps customers reduce risk, design secure systems, implement solutions, and maintain consistent operational and delivery excellence.

www.axantogroup.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com