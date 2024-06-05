Bitget adds Solana-based JungleDoge (JUNGLE) on PoolX

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of JungleDoge (JUNGLE) memecoin from the Solana ecosystem on PoolX platform. Users can stake BGB and USDT to mine JUNGLE tokens. The listing of JungleDoge tokens is now live on PoolX and trading will go live at 7PM (UTC+8) on 6th June, 2024.

With the rise of memecoins, Solana projects such as JungleDoge have been gaining traction for their positioning. Bitget lists high-potential tokens low cap tokens on PoolX to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems by staking assets. The inclusion of JUNGLE on Bitget's PoolX helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending memecoins and DeFi projects.

PoolX project features one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants' staking volume. In PoolX hourly snapshots of staked amounts are taken to ensure accurate calculations of users' proportionate shares and rewards. Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their potential token earnings. Furthermore, users enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

Recently, Bitget's Innovation Zone listed Solana-based tokens such as Samoyedcoin (SAMO), JITO (JTO), Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) and TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK).

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

