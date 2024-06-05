Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,986 in the last 365 days.

Transformify (TFY) Joins Forces with IWSL to Revolutionize Employer of Record Services in Malta

Transformify Partners with Innovative Workforce Solutions (IWSL), the representative of Manpower Malta, to Revolutionize Employer of Record Services in Malta

Our alliance with IWSL is a game-changer for international companies aiming to penetrate the EU market.”
— Lilia Stoyanov
SLIEMA, MALTA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformify, a leading global workforce management platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with IWSL a representative of Manpower, the renowned workforce solutions provider. This collaboration is set to deliver Employer of Record (EOR) services designed for businesses across various industries looking to expand their operations into the European Union. The EOR solution is particularly appealing to fintech, gaming and software development companies.

The partnership leverages Transformify's advanced workforce management technology and IWSL’s deep local expertise to offer a seamless EOR solution. As businesses from the UK, US, and Nordics seek to broaden their operations within the EU, Transformify and IWSL are uniquely positioned to facilitate this expansion.

Our EOR services provide comprehensive legal compliance, payroll management, and human resources support, allowing companies to seamlessly establish their presence in Malta without the complexities typically associated with international employment and regulatory frameworks.

Lilia Stoyanov, CEO of Transformify, stated, "Our alliance with IWSL is a game-changer for international companies aiming to penetrate the EU market. We are providing a robust platform that simplifies the administrative burden of employment and accelerates business growth in this dynamic region."



About ISWL

Innovative Workforce Solutions Ltd (IWSL) is the representative of Manpower Malta. Through our expertise in talent resourcing and workforce management, we provide rapid access to a highly qualified and productive pool of candidates.
Website: https://manpowergroup.com.mt/

About Transformify

Transformify is a UK-based workforce management platform that provides a comprehensive suit of HR solutions including ATS, contractor management, billing and contractor payments automation, HRMS, EOR, etc.

Website: https://www.transformify.org
Media contact: Disha Jain
Email: disha@transformify.co.uk

Lilia Stoyanov
Transformify (TFY)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Contractor Management & EOR

You just read:

Transformify (TFY) Joins Forces with IWSL to Revolutionize Employer of Record Services in Malta

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more