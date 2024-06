Transformify (TFY) Joins Forces with IWSL to Revolutionize Employer of Record Services in Malta

Transformify Partners with Innovative Workforce Solutions (IWSL), the representative of Manpower Malta, to Revolutionize Employer of Record Services in Malta

Our alliance with IWSL is a game-changer for international companies aiming to penetrate the EU market.” — Lilia Stoyanov

SLIEMA, MALTA, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformify , a leading global workforce management platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with IWSL a representative of Manpower, the renowned workforce solutions provider. This collaboration is set to deliver Employer of Record (EOR) services designed for businesses across various industries looking to expand their operations into the European Union. The EOR solution is particularly appealing to fintech, gaming and software development companies.The partnership leverages Transformify's advanced workforce management technology and IWSL’s deep local expertise to offer a seamless EOR solution. As businesses from the UK, US, and Nordics seek to broaden their operations within the EU, Transformify and IWSL are uniquely positioned to facilitate this expansion.Our EOR services provide comprehensive legal compliance, payroll management, and human resources support, allowing companies to seamlessly establish their presence in Malta without the complexities typically associated with international employment and regulatory frameworks.Lilia Stoyanov, CEO of Transformify, stated, "Our alliance with IWSL is a game-changer for international companies aiming to penetrate the EU market. We are providing a robust platform that simplifies the administrative burden of employment and accelerates business growth in this dynamic region."About ISWL Innovative Workforce Solutions Ltd (IWSL) is the representative of Manpower Malta. Through our expertise in talent resourcing and workforce management, we provide rapid access to a highly qualified and productive pool of candidates.Website: https://manpowergroup.com.mt/ About TransformifyTransformify is a UK-based workforce management platform that provides a comprehensive suit of HR solutions including ATS, contractor management, billing and contractor payments automation, HRMS, EOR, etc.Website: https://www.transformify.org Media contact: Disha JainEmail: disha@transformify.co.uk

