Bitget Adds Cloud Computing Infra Platform - Aethir (ATH) for Premarket Token Sales

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of ATH tokens from the Aethir ecosystem to the Pre-market platform for advance token trading orders. The trading will go live at 9 AM on June 5th (UTC). Bitget users now have the advantage of early access to ATH tokens, allowing them to take positions in buying and selling before the token's official launch.

Premarket enables users to obtain early pricing purchases over tokens such as ATH, potentially establishing the platform as the primary trading market for the asset upon its listing on multiple exchanges.

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that revolutionizes the ownership, distribution, and utilization paradigms of enterprise-grade graphical processing units (GPUs). Aethir has deployed a scalable and competitive framework for sharing distributed computational resources, catering to enterprise applications and clientele across various industries and regions. It optimizes GPU utilization for compute-intensive domains and applications like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Cloud Gaming – of several others. This is achieved through a two-pronged approach: Resourced Pooling and Decentralized Ownership.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic tool designed for proactive traders and investors seeking early access to promising tokens. This feature empowers users by allowing them to trade in tokens like ATH before they are available on the broader market.

By focusing on pre-listing trading, Bitget aims to establish its ecosystem as a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced traders. The pre-market trading platform for ATH tokens is currently live for Bitget users, providing them with an opportunity to engage in early trading activities.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's broader expansion goals across its spot and various other trading corridors.

Since its launch in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market has offered users early access to projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN), Zerolend (ZERO), NotCoin (NOT), Ultiverse (ULTI) and now Aethir (ATH). With over 700 coins and 800 pairs, Bitget has become one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms.

For more information, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and many more.