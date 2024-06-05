Submit Release
Task Force to Support Maine Commercial Dairy Farms Meeting

MAINE, June 12 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: June 12, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 106, Augusta, Maine OR Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

Agenda & Meeting Documents (PDF)

Name: Mariam Taleb

Phone:

