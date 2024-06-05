Black & Veatch Studies Feasibility of Green Hydrogen, Infrastructure Development to Advance Energy Transition in Malaysia

Global engineering, construction and consulting leader chosen to support Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s decarbonization journey and development of the green hydrogen economy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Black & Veatch , a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, will study green hydrogen commercialization pathways as part of efforts to realize Malaysia’s low-carbon energy ambitions.

Malaysia energy companies Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and PETRONAS have appointed Black & Veatch to conduct the study.

“Securing viable off-takers for green hydrogen is a key factor that affects the bankability of hydrogen developments. With Malaysia’s abundant renewable resources including solar and hydropower, this feasibility study has the potential to shape the development of a hydrogen economy in Malaysia over the next decade,” said Jerin Raj, Director, South & Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Black & Veatch.

“Black & Veatch has been working with hydrogen and ammonia production for over 80 years. Since developing the first hydrogen power generation conversion project and the first major hydrogen fueling station in the United States, the company has continued to deliver reliable innovation and first-of-a-kind solutions across the hydrogen value chain,” added Raj.

The objectives of the Black & Veatch feasibility study are to validate the findings of a joint feasibility study conducted by TNB and PETRONAS to develop hydrogen in Malaysia and provide strategic, technical and commercial insights on the generation, transportation, distribution and demand of green hydrogen.

This strategic collaboration affirms the partners’ commitment to support Malaysia's vision for a flourishing green hydrogen economy.

Malaysia has created the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) to guide the development of its hydrogen economy. The country targets to be a major hydrogen exporter in the Asia Pacific by 2050, with a projected revenue of more than RM400 billion (USD 85 billion).

Black & Veatch is meeting Asia Pacific’s rapidly rising energy needs with low and no-carbon energy sources, including green hydrogen. The company has engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) experience across the value chain of green hydrogen development, technical knowledge, and business and regulatory experience across power, transport and bunkering value chain elements.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Contacts

Media Contact Information:

Source: Black & Veatch

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024