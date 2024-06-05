PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release

June 5, 2024 Cayetano to Alas Pilipinas: Remain persistent as individuals and as a team Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday encouraged the Philippine women's national volleyball team, Alas Pilipinas, to remain persistent not only in their individual capabilities but also as a cohesive unit in order to foster the Filipinos' love for athletics. "Whether your goal is to be a better person or a better player, if you have an advocacy for the whole sport, let's work together," Cayetano said at a thanksgiving dinner in the city of Taguig on June 4, 2024. The senator, who is Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), congratulated the entire team for their podium finish, marking the first time in 63 years that a Philippine team secured the bronze medal at the country's hosting of the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup. "Volleyball is there. I do know that individually, our players, our coaching staff, you all have advocacies. Let's just be persistent," he said. "As we go on, we really have to act like a community, like a family, in that sense, makikinabang y'ung next generation of players," he added. Cayetano gave assurance that he, together with PNVF President Ramon Suzara, will continue to support the athletes. "From the background, we'll do what we can. I'm hoping we can do more for the entire volleyball community," he said. Cayetano also expressed hopes that the triumph of the team will be recognized not only for their medal win but also for the commercial potential of volleyball. After their electrifying championship, Alas Pilipinas has elevated the Philippines in the FIVB women's volleyball global rankings, moving from 63rd to 55th place. The nation's representatives will remain intact as they compete in the upcoming 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup in July at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, where Manila will be one of the host cities. They will also participate in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. Cayetano sa Alas Pilipinas: Manatiling pursigido bilang indibidwal at bilang isang grupo Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang Philippine women's national volleyball team, Alas Pilipinas, na manatiling pursigido hindi lamang sa kanilang mga indibidwal na kakayahan kundi bilang isang solid na grupo upang buhayin ang pagmamahal ng mga Pilipino sa sports. "Whether your goal is to be a better person or a better player, if you have an advocacy for the whole sport, let's work together," sabi ni Cayetano sa isang thanksgiving dinner sa lungsod ng Taguig nitong June 4, 2024. Binati ng senador, bilang Chairman Emeritus ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation o PNVF, ang buong koponan sa kanilang podium finish. Ito ang unang pagkakataon sa loob ng 63 taon na nakakuha ang koponan ng Pilipinas ng bronze medal sa pagho-host ng bansa ng 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenger Cup o AVC Challenger Cup. "Volleyball is there. I do know that individually, our players, our coaching staff, you all have advocacies. Let's just be persistent," aniya. "As we go on, we really have to act like a community, like a family, in that sense, makikinabang y'ung next generation of players," dagdag niya. Tiniyak ni Cayetano ang patuloy na suporta niya at ni PNVF President Ramon Suzara sa mga atleta. "From the background, we'll do what we can. I'm hoping we can do more for the entire volleyball community," sabi niya. Inihayag din ni Cayetano ang kanyang pag-asa na makilala ang koponan hindi lang dahil sa pagsungkit nila ng medalya kundi para na rin sa pag usbong ng volleyball sa bansa. Matapos ang kanilang pagkapanalo, itinaas ng Alas Pilipinas ang ranggo ng bansa sa FIVB women's volleyball global rankings, mula sa ika-63 puwesto pataas sa ika-55 puwesto. Mananatiling buo ang kinatawan ng bansa sa nalalapit na 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Challenger Cup sa July na gaganapin sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium, kung saan isa ang Maynila sa host cities. Sasali rin ang koponan sa 2025 Southeast Asian Games sa Thailand. ------------ Senator Alan Cayetano's message: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/uCzAynjzdfy9k9Ch/