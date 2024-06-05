Tolentino raises the need for clean water supply for residents affected by Kanlaon eruption

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has emphasized the need for the government to ensure clean and potable water supply for residents affected by the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon.

On his daily morning program, "Usapang TOL on DWIZ,"Tolentino told Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) spokesperson and assistant secretary Irene Dumlao that the water supply in affected communities could be contaminated by ashfall coming from the volcano.

"Regarding the water supply in Kanlaon, although there is abundant water, it may be contaminated by ashfall. Coordination with local water districts is necessary," Tolentino stated.

In response, Dumlao assured that the DSWD would review existing agreements with water district utilities in the area to secure clean water supply.

Initial data from the DSWD indicates that around 2,000 individuals from 16 barangays in Negros Occidental, and 4 barangays in Negros Oriental have been affected. Approximately 1,400 individuals are currently sheltered in 12 evacuation centers.

The DSWD has distributed family food packs and sleeping kits to the residents and will provide face masks to mitigate health risks from the ashfall.