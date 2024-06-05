FlowSense: Affordable Testing to Transform the Honey Industry

FlowSense Antibiotic Kit and Reader

ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biorex Food Diagnostics announced today, the launch of its cutting-edge FlowSense product line, with the first phase designed specifically for the honey industry. The new FlowSense test products introduce a comprehensive range of antibiotic test panels, providing honey producers with an innovative solution to ensure the purity and quality of their products, while also providing an affordable testing option.

The initial release features a selection of single and multiplex rapid test strips, allowing for the detection of up to 49 antibiotics. This unparalleled rapid capability, not only guarantees exceptional accuracy, but also enables honey producers of all sizes to demonstrate the absence of antibiotics in their products, making them more attractive to discerning consumers.

"We're thrilled to introduce FlowSense to the honey industry," said Dr Morteza Afrasiabi, Managing Director at Biorex Food Diagnostics. "With FlowSense, we aim to revolutionize the way honey producers ensure the integrity of their products. Our innovative technology enables producers to perform antibiotic testing with minimal investment and technical expertise, ultimately enhancing consumer trust and marketability." Nicola Kane, R&D Manager at Biorex Food Diagnostics added “This is just the first phase in the FlowSense range, further panels due for release this year also include mycotoxins and pesticides. This expansion will enable access to high-quality laboratory tests outside conventional laboratory settings".

FlowSense offers a range of benefits for end-users, including minimal initial investment requirements, the elimination of expenses associated with third-party testing, and the ability to conduct tests without prior experience or extensive technical knowledge. The portable reader enhances convenience, allowing for on-the-go testing and seamless integration into existing quality schedules.

Key features of the FlowSense product line include:

• Innovative Multiplex Detection Capability: 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 test strips for efficient and comprehensive testing.

• Straight forward Sample Preparation Process: Streamlined procedures for ease of use.

• Detection of 49 Antibiotic Compounds: Comprehensive coverage to ensure product purity.

• Quick 15-Minute Incubation for Nitrofuran Derivatization: Rapid results without compromising accuracy.

• Compliance with MMPRs Council Directive 96/23/EC: Meeting regulatory standards for honey exportation.

The FlowSense Reader complements the test strips with its 5" touch display and intuitive workflow, providing users with a seamless testing experience. With a storage capacity of more than 1000 records, the reader offers efficient data management for enhanced traceability and quality control.

For honey producers seeking to uphold the highest standards of quality and transparency, FlowSense is the ultimate solution.

For more information about FlowSense and how it can benefit your business, please visit www.biorexfooddiagnostics.com.