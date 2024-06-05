Mineral Resources and Energy notes outcome of Supreme Court of Appeal in relation to Shell exploration right off the Wild Coast

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), together with the Petroleum Agency South Africa (PASA) note the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handed down on 03 June 2024, in relation to Shell’s exploration right off the Wild Coast.

The SCA ruling came after the Makhanda High Court had ruled that the exploration right and its renewals, awarded to Impact Africa Limited, to be exercised by Shell Exploration and Production South Africa B V (Shell), were unlawfully granted primarily because communities near the affected areas were not properly notified and consulted.

The DMRE together with, Impact Africa Limited and Shell appealed the High Court ruling, to the SCA and the matter was heard before the SCA on 17 May 2024. On 3 June 2024, a ruling was handed down dismissing the appeal and suspending the setting aside of the exploration right and its renewals by the High Court.

While we note and respect the SCA’s ruling, we are in the process of examining the ruling in detail and considering the next appropriate steps.

