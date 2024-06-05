JSC Launches HRS: powering foreign companies hiring in China
JSC launches HRS, simplifying hiring in China for foreign companies with features like payslip management, expense handling, medical check-ups etc.BEIJING, CHINA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSC a leading China Payroll & EOR solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Human Resources Solution (HRS), a state-of-the-art platform designed to simplify and streamline the hiring and management of employees in China for foreign companies. This innovative platform focuses on key HR functions including handling employee payroll, payslips, managing expenses, scheduling medical check-up appointments, and facilitating commercial insurance reimbursements in China.
With the launch of HRS, JSC aims to address the unique challenges faced by foreign businesses entering the Chinese market, providing them with the tools and support necessary to ensure compliance, efficiency, and employee satisfaction when hiring in China.
Key Features of HRS:
Payslip Management: HRS offers a robust system for managing employee payslips, ensuring timely and accurate salary payments while maintaining compliance with Chinese labor laws and regulations.
Expense Management: The platform simplifies the process of recording, approving, and reimbursing employee expenses, providing a clear and transparent workflow that reduces administrative burdens.
Medical Check-Up Appointments: HRS enables the easy scheduling of mandatory medical check-ups for employees, ensuring that all health requirements are met without hassle.
Commercial Insurance Reimbursement: The platform streamlines the process of managing commercial insurance claims, allowing for quick and efficient reimbursement to employees.
“We are excited to introduce HRS to the market,” said [CEO/Jacob], at JSC. “Our platform is designed to provide foreign companies with a reliable and efficient HR solution that addresses the complexities of managing employees in China. HRS not only simplifies administrative tasks but also helps businesses maintain compliance and improve employee satisfaction.”
By leveraging HRS, foreign companies can focus on their core business activities while JSC handles the intricacies of HR management. The launch of HRS represents JSC’s commitment to supporting international businesses in China, helping them navigate the local landscape with confidence and ease.
About JSC:
JSC is a professional service company that assists foreign-invested companies in doing businesses in China.
JSC core services China PEO and employment solution enables foreign investors to hire employees in China without setting up any company which allow them to expand into China market in days, not months. Our in-country local experts are also experienced in assisting businesses to compliantly establish their own legal entity in China.
