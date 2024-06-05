Ayurvedic Herbs Market Surges: $21.6B by 2028

Ayurvedic Herbs Market

The global Ayurvedic herb market is expected to grow at 10.8% CAGR, driven by health awareness & expanding distribution.

Consumer health consciousness drives Ayurvedic herbs market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled “Ayurvedic herbs Market by Herb type, Form, Disease Indication, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,”

The global Ayurvedic Herbs Market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $21.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $12 billion from 2020 to 2028. The Ayurvedic herb market's growth is propelled by a rise in consumer health consciousness and an improved distribution network. Consumers are prepared to pay more for those products that provide health advantages, and this awareness is expected to be a driver for the development of the Ayurvedic herbal products market. Ayurvedic herbs and their products are still in nascent stages in various western countries, such as Argentina, Canada, and Peru, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative Ayurvedic herb market opportunities for manufacturers of Ayurvedic herb products.

Growing attention to alternative medicine is creating opportunities and Ayurvedic herbs market trends for the natural ingredients in coming years. There is an opportunity for suppliers of natural ingredients in developing countries, especially since some ingredients are not grown in Europe. Turmeric, for example, is indigenous to South Asia and is now finding applications in supplements and in medical products. Like turmeric, many other botanicals and essential oils used in natural health products simply cannot be grown in Europe.

According to the Ayurvedic Herbs Market Analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of herb type, form, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. Based on herb type, the market is categorized into Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha), Frankincense (Boswellia), Indian Gooseberry (Triphala), Bacopa Monnieri (Brahmi), Turmeric, Cumin, Bitter Melon, and Others.

Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha) are widely used globally and is one of the prime herb types for Ayurvedic herbs; thus, it is expected to influence the overall Ayurvedic herbs industry. The Withania Somnifera segment was valued at $2.3 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2028, reaching $5.0 billion by 2028.

By form, the capsules/tablets segment held a major Ayurvedic herbs market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in consumer demand for healthy and clean-label herbal products.

Based on disease indication, the skin diseases segment held a major share of the Ayurvedic herbs market in 2020. This is attributed to the rise in spending on Ayurvedic products and herbs for the treatment of the skin.

The business-to-consumer channel, including the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment, was the leading channel with the maximum share in 2020, growing with a significant CAGR during the Ayurvedic herbs market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in retail sales in different regions and availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the most prominent region in 2020, garnering maximum share of the Ayurvedic herbs market owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. Moreover, the region hold the major share owing to rich tradition of herbal medicine led by India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Indonesia, among others.

