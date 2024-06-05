UTM hosts the 9th Tourism Education Student Summit, to discuss development trends in tourism and hospitality

MACAU, June 5 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) focuses on developing students’ skills in critical thinking, analysis, problem identification and problem-solving. The university encourages students to explore the unknown and prepare themselves to face new challenges in the future. In light of this, UTM hosted the 9th annual Tourism Education Student Summit event 2024 on 5 June in Mong-Há Campus. This unique event provides a platform for outstanding students to present their graduation thesis and research results to the industry in a discussion on the development trends in tourism and hospitality within Macao and the Greater Bay Area.

The Summit’s theme this year, “Tourism Recovery and Resilience: Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Opportunities”, highlights the industry’s critical juncture in the post-pandemic era. The selected 45 outstanding student thesis being presented at the Summit showcase diverse research topics, ranging from hotel management, event management, cultural and heritage, and tourism marketing to technology and innovation, demonstrating the breadth and depth of their academic pursuits. This year, the event also invites students from other cities in the Greater Bay Area to participate, including the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, the Guangdong University of Finance & Economics in Guangzhou. the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Zhongshan and the Zhuhai College of Science and Technology in Zhuhai.

Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, shared in the opening remarks that the tourism industry is still in the stage of recovery, and that it is imperative for stakeholders to come together to strengthen the tourism sector’s ability, capitalise on emerging opportunities and withstand future shocks. The summit exemplifies the shared dedication to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals and fostering strong academic-industry partnerships, and it aims to provide suggestions for challenges encountered in industry development

The Summit welcomes two inspirational keynote speakers, Dr. Nicholas Thomas, Associate Professor of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Mr. Joseph Liu, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Corporate Brand & Marketing, SJM Resorts, S.A, who share viewpoints on trends and demand of talents in hospitality and tourism

During the summit, academics and industry experts question and comment on students’ thesis to further expand their thoughts. After thorough evaluation by the Scientific Committee, outstanding paper are selected and the candidates are presented the Best Paper Awards, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.