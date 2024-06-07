COLOPL enter into Capital and Business Alliance and Sign Publishing Deal with CBI for Brilliantcrypto's Global Expansion CEO of CBI Alphaverse_1 Alphaverse_2 BrilliantcryptoInc

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLOPL Group enter into a Capital and Business Alliance and Signs Publishing Agreement with CBI for the Global Expansion of Brilliantcrypto

COLOPL, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takashi Miyamoto; hereinafter referred to as “COLOPL”) has entered into a capital and business alliance with Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA (Headquarters: Paris, France: CEO Frédéric Chesnais; hereinafter referred as ‘CBI’) listed on the Euronext Growth in France for the global expansion of Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as “Brilliantcrypto”).

CBI is a developer and publisher of the metaverse platform “AlphaVerse”, where players can explore a number of universes seamlessly with one account. CBI’s core business also consists of investment in blockchain-based space and web3 game publishing in regions such as Europe, South America, and North America. With bases in Europe and South America, CBI holds network and marketing expertise in these regions.

As part of partnership between COLOPL and CBI, Brilliantcrypto has decided to enter into a publishing agreement with CBI for the PC version of its blockchain game “Brilliantcrypto” in France, other European countries, and South America.

Strengthening the business partnership with CBI by entering into a capital and business alliance and signing a publishing agreement, COLOPL group will accelerate the global expansion of Brilliantcrypto.

Overview of Capital Alliance

To strengthen the relationship between both companies, to enhance the effectiveness of the publishing agreement between CBI and Brilliantcrypto for the global expansion of ‘Brilliantcrypto’, and to establish a long-term partnership, CBI has received an investment of €12.5 million from COLOPL, the parent company of Brilliantcrypto, and in exchange CBI has agreed to transfer 35,852,574 common shares of CBI to COLOPL (the shares acquired by COLOPL represent 12.5% of the total shares issued by CBI after completion of the full transaction).

About Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA

Company Name :Crypto-Blockchain Industries, SA

Headquarter :Paris, France (Listed on Euronext Growth)

CEO :Frédéric Chesnais

Founded :2021

Business Description:Develops, operates, and invests in various projects related to video games, business applications, and other ventures involving blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrencies.

URL :https://www.cbicorp.io/

Euronext Listing :https://live.euronext.com/en/product/equities/FR0014007LW0-ALXP

CEO Career

Graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris with degrees in Finance and in Law.

He started his career as a financial consultant and practised as a lawyer focused on M&A. He then worked for investment Bank.

・1995 - 2000 ：Lazard Bank（M&A）

・2001 - 2007 ：CFO of Atari Group, CEO of Atari Interactive

・2007 - 2013 ：Founded I2G

・2013 - 2021 ：CEO of Atari Group

・2021 ：Founded Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA

About Alphaverse

Alphaverse, developed by CBI, is a multiverse connecting many different universes where players can explore seamlessly with one account.

Universes include “Football at Alphaverse”, the ultimate metaverse for football fans partnering with well-known football clubs, “Beat Alphaverse”, a universe dedicated to electronic music and charity, and many more.

Website: https://alphaverse.com/

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto

X: https://x.com/Brypto_Official

X[Japanese]: https://x.com/Brypto_JP

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto

Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/

