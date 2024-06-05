Health launches 2nd National Scabies Mass Drug Administration

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) together with partners, World Health Organization, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and World Scabies Program yesterday launched the second (2nd) National Scabies Mass Drug Administration in Honiara.

Speaking at the launching, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Pauline McNeil congratulated the National Tropical Diseases (NTD) Manager Oliver Sokana and his team for the first successful MDA program conducted last year, and now this second MDA.

PS McNeil said the NTD journey started way back in 2011 with challenges faced along the way, however, this did not slow the program from achieving its success. Eventually, it picked up again in 2019.

“Covid-19 in 2020 to 2022 and the November riot in 2021 affected the health systems on the ground, including the NTD services and programs. However, I must acknowledge the NTD program for the perseverance in ensuring the program is not affected in any way and ensuring the program is on a right footing moving forward”, said Mrs. McNeil.

Mrs. McNeil stated scabies or skin scratch is a public health problem in the Solomon Islands. The scabies surveys conducted in 2021 and across all the provinces showed that 1 in 4 people have scabies.

PS McNeil said going forward MDA is an effective way to control scabies. She called on community leaders, church leaders, women leaders, youth leaders and everyone to welcome and host our health workers and nurses that will roll out the second MDA program across the country.

Meanwhile, PS McNeil also thanked DFAT for its substantive contribution of SBD50 Million Dollars to support the MDA second rollout. She also thanked WHO for the Technical support, Live and Learn for community engagement and all the stakeholders who have supported the MDA program.

Speaking on behalf of World Health Organization Country Representative Dr Howard Sobel, WHO, Public Health Officer, Communicable Diseases, Ms Lia Tanabose said WHO is committed to continuously provide technical guidance and close monitoring of NTDs here in the country together with the MHMS.

“Making sure that our implementations are aligned with the regional framework and the national health strategic plan”, said Ms Tanabose.

She wishes the NTD program for a successful scabies MDA.

Meanwhile, both DFAT and World Scabies Program spokespersons congratulated Solomon Islands for its first successful MDA program and now the second MDA. Both emphasized its commitment to continue support the program.

Cutting the cake is (left-right) DFAT Human Development Councilor Dr Tristan Amstrong, NTD Manager Oliver Sokana, MHMS Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil, WHO Communicable Diseases Public Health Officer Ms. Lia Tanabose and World Scabies Program Director Professor Andrew Steer.

During the demonstration of MDA.

MHMS Press