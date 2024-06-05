Submit Release
SINSO to conduct Economic (Business) Establishment Census in November 2024

The Solomon Islands National Statistics Office, SINSO, is embarking on a national Economic Establishment Census.

The census is to update the Statistical Business Register and serves as the foundation for all business statistics and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates.

SINSO is partnering with the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the World Bank who have both endorsed the relevance of the census.

Currently, SINSO has begun the pilot to test the questionnaires, procedures and software tools and has selected Tulagi and nearby villages in the Central Islands Province for the pilot test. The pilot enumeration period will be on Thursday 6th to Friday 7th June 2024.

The key results of the Pilot will be used to fine tune the actual census which will start on November 2024.

The census will cover all provinces and all main islands. The selection will focus on covering the majority of business activities as well as being representative of the entire Solomon Islands.

 SINSO Media

