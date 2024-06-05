MHMS MINSTER ATTENDS 8th ASIA PACIFIC LEADERS SUMMIT ON ELIMINATION OF MALARIA

The new Minister for Health and Medical Services and MP for North Guadalcanal, the Hon. Dr Paul Popora Bosawai and his delegation departed the country this afternoon in his first official duty overseas, for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea to attend the 8th Asia Pacific Leaders’ Summit on Malaria Elimination which will run from the 6th to 7th this month.

The Government of Papua New Guinea, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) which was initiated in 2014, is jointly hosting the high-level event, which is a convening of Ministers, Senior Government Officials, local, national, and global leaders united under the theme ‘invest to achieve zero malaria.’

This is the first time for the event to be hosted in Melanesia, and it will focus on sustaining financing, engaging communities, and committing to the 2030 elimination goal agenda. The first day will focus on high-level political commitments to malaria elimination followed by a second day of partner meetings and technical discussions. The second day will transition to a more technical focus, featuring expert-led sessions covering the latest advancements in malaria control and elimination.

Minister Bosawai will be presenting as part of a Ministerial panel and the Director of Vector Borne Disease Control Program Mr Albion Bobogare will also be doing a presentation during the PNG Summit. The delegation will also take the opportunity to have side meetings with key partners and stakeholders.

Accompanying Minister Dr Bosawai to the event are the Deputy Secretary Health Care Dr Gregory Jilini, Director of Vector Borne Disease Control Program Albion Bobogare, Senior Media and Communications Officer Rosalie Nongebatu and WHO Technical support officer, Mr Ross Hutton. The team returns to the country this weekend.

Also attending the APLMA PNG Summit in Port Moresby is Dr Jimmie Rodgers who was one of the founding members of the alliance and is currently an emeritus board member to the alliance.

MHMS Press