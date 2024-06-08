Isekaiverse Partners with SOLIS to Pioneer the Future of Entertainment in the Web 3.0 Era

Isekaiverse Anime artwork SOLIS logo Isekaiverse Anime artwork Isekaiverse website

Isekaiverse, a trailblazer in anime and cryptocurrency integration, announce a groundbreaking partnership with SOLIS, a leading Web 3.0 entertainment company.

We are excited to be working with the highly talented producers and artists at Isekaiverse to deliver an array of web3 powered engagement and investment opportunities to their global audience.” — Brendan de Kauwe

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isekaiverse, a trailblazer in anime and cryptocurrency integration, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with SOLIS, a leading Web 3.0 entertainment company. This collaboration heralds a new era in digital entertainment, as two innovative leaders unite to redefine the landscape of immersive experiences for global audiences.

The partnership between Isekaiverse and SOLIS signifies a commitment to leveraging blockchain technology and the metaverse to revolutionize content creation, distribution, and monetization. By combining their expertise, the companies aim to provide fans with unparalleled access to immersive worlds, interactive content, and unique experiences.

Through this strategic alliance, Isekaiverse and SOLIS are poised to push the boundaries of digital entertainment, shaping the future of the industry. With a shared vision for innovation and a dedication to delivering exceptional experiences, they stand at the forefront of the Web 3.0 revolution.

"We are thrilled to partner with SOLIS," said Brett Payne CEO at Isekaiverse. "Together, we will unlock new possibilities for fans and creators, ushering in a new era of immersive entertainment experiences."

SOLIS seasoned entertainment and technology entrepreneur Brendan de Kauwe, said “We are excited and honoured to be working with the highly talented and decorated producers, artists and performers at Isekaiverse, who share a parallel vision of delivering an array of web3 powered engagement and investment opportunities to their global audience.”

Stay tuned for more updates as Isekaiverse and SOLIS embark on this transformative journey together.

About ISEKAIVERSE -

Isekaiverse emerges as a pioneering decentralized Anime Metaverse initiative established in 2021. Our aspiration is to stand as the foremost Anime nexus within the Web 3 sphere. At our core lies the original Anime TV series, "Mystic Reign," an unparalleled franchise serving as the cornerstone of our endeavours. Our ambition extends beyond the digital realm, aiming for global recognition with our Anime series slated for streaming on major platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

Isekaiverse is poised to offer a comprehensive gaming ecosystem, encompassing diverse experiences from real-time strategy battles to NFT land ownership, facilitating immersion within the enchanting realms of Isekai Island. Our commitment is to foster universal connections, ensuring that enthusiasts from all walks of life, be they gamers or Anime aficionados, find resonance with our characters and narratives.

For more information please visit:

Isekaiverse website: https://www.mysticreign.io

X: https://x.com/Isekai_Verse

About SOLIS -

SOLIS Group is a web3 infrastructure developer and investment company focused on unlocking its clients’ real-world value, to leverage a decentralized global audience and investor economy.

SOLIS ‘accessible & inclusive’ entertainment division, connects content creators and stakeholders (film, music, television, social) with their communities and investors, via tokenized ecosystems and curated digital assets platforms.

DEQX digital equities exchange, a sector agnostic SOLIS Group platform, is translating the traditional private equities and real-world assets markets through sophisticated securities and utility tokenization infrastructure, coupled with innovative capital management and stakeholder administration tools for both issuers and investors.

SOLIS is built by a team of blockchain, fintech and entertainment industry professionals with decades of combined experience in developing exclusive content with premium talent and partners. The team is led by successful entrepreneurs with international capital markets prowess and a track record of bringing technology and innovative companies to market.

For more information please visit:

SOLIS entertainment digital assets platform: https://www.solis.market

DEQX digital equities exchange: https://www.deqx.finance

X: https://x.com/solis_io

SOLIS Group website: https://www.solis.io

Mystic Reign - Isekaiverse