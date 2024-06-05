National Airlines congratulates UAE for successfully hosting a historic IATA Annual General Body Meeting in Dubai
National Airlines, a U.S.-based IATA member airline, congratulates UAE and its leaders for successfully hosting this remarkable global meetDUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, 4th June 2024 – This week, global aviation leaders and airline partners convened at Dubai for the 80th IATA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit. National Airlines, a U.S.-based IATA member airline, with a strategic presence in the region, congratulates UAE and its leaders for successfully hosting this remarkable global meet.
Senior airline executives and strategic partners discussed various issues ranging from decarbonization to sustainable growth to the rising importance of digitalization. They also explored various opportunities to foster partnerships that drive changes, connect people, and support economies around the world. In this opening remark at the AGM, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, emphasized the region's contribution and leadership to global aviation growth and how the coming decade will see phenomenal sustainable growth trajectories in the Middle East regions.
Christopher Alf, Chairman of National Airlines who attended the AGM remarked, “It was indeed an incredible opportunity to reconnect with our counterparts and industry friends at the IATA convention. With National Airlines having a significant presence in Dubai, it was an ideal opportunity to share ideas, host interesting conversations, and share our global airline experiences to inspire growth and unity to face challenges together as an industry. I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate UAE, Dubai Government, and IATA for hosting a successful historic 80th AGM this year”.
Jacob Mathew, Board Member & President of Middle East & Pacific Regions of National Airlines expressed his joy on the success of the IATA convention, stating “Over the last decade, UAE and especially Dubai has been showcasing remarkable growth models and success stories in various sectors including Aviation. I have been a key observer and beneficiary of such a phenomenon. The IATA AGM in Dubai is a global testament for the country and it further emphasizes the leadership role of the UAE government and the rulers in promoting sustainable growth and envisioning a stronger aviation hub in the region”
The three-day meeting invited all the delegates to engage in a host of discussions involving geopolitical and economic development, the potential of artificial intelligence in aviation, the future of supply chains, and the benefits of sustainability practices in aviation and travel.
