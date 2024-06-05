Virtual Router Market is anticipated to surpass US$1,128.192 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.65%
The virtual router market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.65% from US$241.265 million in 2022 to US$1,128.192 million by 2029.
The virtual router market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.65% from US$241.265 million in 2022 to US$1,128.192 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the virtual router market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.65% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,128.192 million by 2029.
A virtual router is a software program that replicates the functionality of a physical router in a virtual environment, overseeing the data flow similar to the function of a traditional hardware router. It permits for productive routing of data bundles across network systems and can create separated virtual networks for security purposes. Virtual routers offer more prominent adaptability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to physical routers, making them valuable in cloud computing, network security, and advancement and testing. They can be effortlessly created or destroyed as per the requirement and their cost-effectiveness eliminates the requirement for traditional hardware routers
The global virtual router market is anticipated to develop due to cost-effectiveness, versatility of network services, the rise of cloud computing, expanding network traffic, and the demand for network function consolidation. Virtual routers offer a cost-effective solution by disposing of the requirement of dedicated hardware and lessening capital and operational costs related to the physical framework. They can be effortlessly provisioned and de-provisioned, permitting businesses to rapidly adjust their organized resources to changing demands. The rise of cloud computing services also drives the requirement for virtual routers to associate cloud assets and empower cloud-based applications to operate viably. Virtual routers can also help consolidate network functions, simplifying management and reducing costs.
The market is expanding with new innovative service launches that are economical and advanced in technology applications, for instance, in January 2024, Equinix launched Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, a virtual routing service that enables enterprises to connect applications across multiple clouds and on-premise deployments. This easy-to-configure, enterprise-grade service simplifies complex cloud-to-cloud and hybrid cloud networking challenges, allowing secure private connectivity across public clouds.
Based on the type, the global virtual router market is categorized into predefined, and custom. The predefined virtual router market segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global virtual router market growth due to its ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and faster deployment times. Predefined virtual routers are pre-configured with common routing features, making them easier for businesses with limited IT resources. They are also cheaper and faster to market while custom virtual routers offer more flexibility but require more technical expertise and maintenance. Thus, custom virtual routers are expected to dominate the market for specialized applications and large enterprises.
Based on product, the global virtual router market is classified into solution and services. Virtual router solutions are expected to drive market growth in the coming years due to their focus on automation, efficiency, and a wider range of features. These pre-built software packages offer a total set of functionalities for routing, arrangement, and management, lessening manual intervention and streamlining network operations. They also offer adaptability and flexibility, permitting businesses to adjust their network foundation as required. Whereas virtual router services, such as establishment, configuration, and maintenance, may not develop as essentially as solutions, they will stay imperative for businesses lacking in-house expertise or assets.
Based on the deployment model, the global virtual router market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. The virtual router market is likely to grow due to increasing cloud adoption, evolving security solutions, and simplified management. Cloud-based solutions offer versatility, cost-effectiveness, and easier management, making them the prevailing force in the long run. On-premises and cloud-based solutions drive the market expansion, but cloud-based solutions are expected to dominate in the coming years.
Based on the end-user industry, the global virtual router market is segmented into telecom providers, cloud providers, and enterprises. The worldwide virtual router industry is anticipated to grow essentially due to the development of cloud computing, the adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN), the demand for network dexterity, agility, and versatility, and the focus on computerization and productivity. Cloud providers are at the forefront of receiving virtual routers, which empower proficient traffic management and resource allotment inside their cloud environment systems. This growth is expected to drive the adoption of virtual router solutions by enterprises and telecom providers.
Based on Geography, North America is anticipated to have a major share of the global market of virtual routers in the midst of the anticipated period owing to a few major variables. North America's demand for virtual routers is driven by factors such as the presence of cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and the favorable regulatory environment for cloud computing and virtualized technologies. Large IT budgets and tech-savvy businesses in the region also contribute to the market. In addition, the demand for virtual routers is anticipated to expand due to the region's developed internet framework, the establishment of progressed network technologies services like 5G, and the rising adoption of virtual router solutions by internet service providers to optimize networking and progress client involvement over major industry verticals.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global virtual router market, that have been covered are Cisco, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, 6WIND, Huawei Technologies, netElastic, Connectify, and Palo Alto Networks.
The market analytics report segments the global virtual router market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Predefined
o Custom
• BY PRODUCT
o Solution
o Services
• BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
o On-Premises
o Cloud
• BY END-USER INDUSTRY
o Telco Providers
o Cloud Providers
o Enterprises
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Cisco
• IBM
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• 6WIND
• Huawei Technologies
• netElastic
• Connectify
• Palo Alto Networks
