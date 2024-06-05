DLNR News Release-DLNR Creating Culturally Focused Position at Mauna Ala, June 4, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 4, 2024

DLNR CREATING CULTURALLY FOCUSED POSITION AT MAUNA ‘ALA

(HONOLULU) – “After listening to many of our kūpuna, especially leaders of Native Hawaiian organizations, it became clear to me that Mauna ‘Ala needs an additional person to focus solely on cultural protocols and practices, and to do outreach and communications with the Native Hawaiian community,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Mauna ‘Ala is important to our ‘ohana and needs more support. I hope today’s announcement is a first step in the right direction for the future of Mauna ‘Ala.”

The DLNR Division of State Parks is in the process of establishing a new position at the Royal Mausoleum State Monument at Mauna ‘Ala on O‘ahu. The individual hired for this new position will work together with the current curator.

Based on feedback from the community, the Royal Mausoleum Curator will focus solely on the upkeep of the facility and grounds and of the opening and closing of the grounds. The culturally centered duties of the second position will be more fully developed after meetings and discussions with Native Hawaiian leaders.

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang added, “We will seek input from the broader Hawaiian community, cultural practitioners, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Ali‘i Trusts and ‘ohana with connections to Mauna Ala, in developing the specific duties of this new position.” The selection process, as with Doni Leināʻala Hanuna Pahukoa Chong’s, will follow established state employment laws. No timeline has been established for recruitment efforts for the new position.

On May 13, Chong, was announced as the 18th curator of the Royal Mausoleum. Her duties, as caretaker, include maintenance of the grounds and landscaping, managing issuance of special use permits, opening, and closing the gate, and keeping reports on patronage numbers and repair needs.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

808-587-0396

[email protected]