Work starting on Highway 1 Colquitz River Bridges

CANADA, June 4 - People travelling in the evenings along Highway 1 in Saanich can expect to see work starting this week on the Colquitz River Bridges Widening Project.

Initial work is expected to take place overnight starting tonight, Tuesday, June 4, from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Work will take place Sunday through Thursday nights until July 4, 2024, with no work planned on Friday or Saturday nights. During this time, the northbound right lane will be closed to support widening work for the eastbound Colquitz Bridge.

While the lane is closed for construction, the maximum width for vehicles travelling through this route is 3.5 metres. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h at all times for the duration of the project. The left lane and off-ramp to Burnside Drive will remain open. Construction timing is based on weather and low traffic-volume times to ensure minimal impact to travellers in advance of the summer travel season.

The project will widen and seismically retrofit both existing two-lane bridges over Burnside Road on Highway 1. A bus-on-shoulder lane will be added to each bridge, connecting the bus lanes in both directions from Tillicum Road to the McKenzie Interchange.

Drivers are reminded to observe traffic-management personnel and signage in the area, and drive with caution in active construction zones. For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit https://www.drivebc.ca