Australian Olympic Team Takes Stunning Underwater Photos in Support of Great Barrier Reef
MOUA ASA Successfully Complete the Dive Into Greatness: A Fusion of Olympic Athletes, Art, and Conservation for the Great Barrier Reef
Our athletes are not just champions in the water, they are champions for the reef. Their commitment to the protection of the Great Barrier Reef is an inspiration for all of us to contribute our bit.”TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Museum of Underwater Art (MOUA) and Artistic Swimming Australia (ASA) are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the “Dive into Greatness”, a remarkable fusion of athleticism, artistry, and conservation aimed at raising awareness for the Great Barrier Reef and corals around the world in the lead up to World Oceans Day (June 8).
Event Highlights:
The event featured a breathtaking artistic swimming performance by the Australian Olympic Team, who showcased their Paris Olympics routine in front of MOUA’s stunning underwater art on John Brewer Reef in the Coral See. This unique collaboration serves as a powerful visual reminder of the beauty and importance of the Great Barrier Reef – the world’s largest coral reef system and Australia’s national treasure.
Support for MOUA’s Small Changes Campaign:
The Olympic team proudly supports MOUA’s #SmallChanges campaign, which emphasises that while the Great Barrier Reef and corals around the world are in trouble, they are also resilient and worth protecting. Everyone can help fight climate change and protect the Great Barrier Reef by making just a few #SmallChanges to their everyday lives. The stunning coral growth on the museum’s underwater art is living proof of the reef’s resilience, and the support of the Australian Olympic Team is a timely reminder of the amazing things people can achieve if they work together as a team. We invite everyone to come and experience the reef, learn about this natural wonder, and take collective action by making some #SmallChanges to their daily routines.
A Request to the Press:
We ask the press to please not only share the stunning imagery captured during the event but to also help promote moua.com.au/small-changes. By doing so, MOUA can leverage this opportunity to drive positive change and rally global support for the Great Barrier Reef.
Quotes from Key Figures:
Christian Bartens, MOUA Board of Directors: “Look at what we can achieve if we work together! Not just Olympic athletes but all of us. Just being out there on the reef with the Olympic Team has been a great inspiration.”
Marijke Frantzen, ASA Board of Directors: “Our athletes are not just champions in the water, they are champions for the reef. Their commitment to the protection of the Great Barrier Reef is an inspiration for all of us to contribute our bit.”
Dr Katharina Fabricius, MOUA Ocean Sentinel: “[MOUA is] a living piece of art that communicates to the people how important research is, how important coral reefs are, and how all these aspects – art, science, humanity – can come together to protect the reef.”
Available Media:
Raw video and still photography from the event is available for download at https://photos.app.goo.gl/HmQLhYHvsUPZ89FT9.
For more information on how you can help and to access the MOUA #SmallChanges checklist, please visit moua.com.au/small-changes.
Contact Information:
Christian Bartens, MOUA Board, christian@moua.com.au, 0423 051 166
Let's work together as a team and ensure that the Great Barrier Reef remains a vibrant and thriving ecosystem for generations to come.
