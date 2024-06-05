AI Art Enhances Windows and Glass Doors
A fresh trend in home and office decoration involves transforming AI-generated art into custom decorative and privacy window films.
People enjoy decorating with their own creations. Many are using AI art to enhance and personalize their photographs, while others showcase their original digital artwork.”COCOA,, FLORIDA, US, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fresh trend in home and office decoration involves transforming AI-generated art into custom decorative and privacy window films. These films, when backlit, recreate the look of stained glass with colorful designs, while black and white art can emulate etched or frosted glass effects, or be printed as striking monochromatic images.
— Larry Cashion, President, Wallpaper For Windows
AI art is becoming a popular choice for home décor, offering a unique way to add privacy to office windows and glass doors while displaying personalized advertising messages and logos. Businesses are increasingly adopting this innovative approach, recognizing the aesthetic and functional benefits of custom window films.
Compared to traditional curtains and blinds, custom window films are relatively affordable. "People enjoy decorating with their own creations. Many are using AI art to enhance and personalize their photographs, while others showcase their original digital artwork," said Larry Cashion, President of Wallpaper For Windows, a leading provider of decorative window film for AI art. "Our website offers over 95 stock designs, all of which can be resized to fit any window or door. These designs can serve as inspiration and guidance for AI artists working on their projects."
There is a growing array of both free and paid programs that transform text commands into custom art. Beginners are encouraged to start with free versions before upgrading to paid programs for more advanced tools. Popular options include NightCafe, Dream, StarryAI, and DALL-E/DALL-E2, the pioneering AI art program for the public.
"Output quality is crucial when printing your art onto window film. Consider the size you want your art to be, as this will help you easily decorate glass doors and windows. Most programs export art in JPG format, which should be saved at the highest quality available," Larry added.
Art can be printed on clear film, allowing visibility through the glass, or on lite-frost film, providing 24/7 privacy. Both options give the appearance of decorative glass, without the risk of breaking. Adhesive-free static cling films are preferred for their ease of application, long-lasting appearance, and simple removal when it's time for a change.
Custom window films are produced to exact measurements, eliminating the need for trimming. Installation is straightforward, requiring only a spray bottle with water and a few drops of liquid soap. (Pro tip: use plenty of water for an easier installation.) Manufacturers typically provide a free squeegee or smoothing tool to remove air bubbles and excess water. Most door or window projects can be completed in under 20 minutes.
Whether you're a novice interested in exploring AI art or an experienced artist looking to showcase your creations, decorating windows and glass doors is a compelling alternative to traditional wall art.
Larry Cashion
EtchArt, LLC
+1 321-504-4060
email us here