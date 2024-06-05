UM Students Win Prestigious Brown Ethics Awards

MISSOULA – The University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center announces that Ana Salyards and Margaret Bell are the recipients of this year’s Bob and Sue Brown Undergraduate Scholarships for Ethics in Public Affairs.

These highly competitive scholarships are awarded to two outstanding UM undergraduate students for their academic work exemplifying a commitment to ethics in public affairs. The funding is made possible through the generous support of anonymous donors who created an endowment that allows this scholarship to continue in perpetuity.

“The quality of nominations received this year underscores UM’s commitment to academic excellence, service and leadership,” said Professor Robert Saldin, director of the center’s Ethics and Public Affairs Programs. “We commend Ana and Margaret for their exemplary work and anticipate great success for them in the future.”

Salyards, a senior from Helena with double majors in political science and history, received a $2,000 award. UM Professor Ramona Grey nominated her for her analytical paper on the Federalist Papers.

Bell, a graduating senior from Great Falls double majoring in political science and philosophy, received a $1,000 award. Professor Soazig Le Bihan nominated her for an honors paper on the 2023 Supreme Court case Arizona v. Navajo Nation.

Following graduation in the fall, Salyards plans to teach English in Japan before attaining a law degree to pursue a career in international relations. Bell will complete an internship with the Federal Reserve Center for Indian Country Development and take a gap year on the East Coast, engaging in policy-focused work to prepare for law school.

These scholarships were established in recognition of Bob and Sue Brown’s lifelong commitment to education, ethics and public service. Bob Brown served 26 years in the Montana Legislature, was Montana Secretary of State, was the Republican party’s nominee for governor in 2004 and has served on several history, education and community service boards. Sue Brown taught at Flathead High School for 40 years and initiated numerous programs to foster critical thinking and responsible citizenship among students.

Created by an Act of Congress in 1983, the Mansfield Center works to foster globally minded leaders of integrity through cross-cultural engagement, dialogue and education. Guided by Sen. Mike Mansfield’s example, the center’s work emphasizes civil exchange of ideas from a diverse range of viewpoints, the importance of democratic institutions, the integration of international relations and the role that ethical values play in public life.

Contact: Sarah Ward, communications manager, UM Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center, 406-243-6932, sarah.ward@mso.umt.edu.