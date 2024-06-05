ICAO leaders affirm global aviation priorities with Canadian PM and Ministers

Page Content

​

Montréal and Ottawa, 4 June 2024 – International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar held important discussions yesterday on key civil aviation priorities with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, and Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez.





Hosted by the Government of Canada in Ottawa, the President and Secretary General expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for Canada's longstanding role as an ICAO founding member and outstanding host state of the Organization's Montréal headquarters since its inception. They also thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for recognizing ICAO's 80th anniversary this year which underscored the enduring impact of the 1944 Chicago Convention in upholding a rules-based international civil aviation order.





Looking ahead, the leaders agreed on the importance of close cooperation in preparing for the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, to be hosted in Montréal in September 2025. President Sciacchitano and Secretary General Salazar expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Trudeau's leadership and commitment to ICAO's global mission.





In a separate meeting, Minister Joly, Minister Rodriguez, President Sciacchitano and Secretary General Salazar affirmed their joint commitment to ICAO's crucial work on supporting the safe, secure and sustainable development of the international civil aviation sector. They agreed to closely collaborate in upholding the highest international standards while enhancing accessibility and environmental sustainability in aviation.





The discussions were attended by Ms. Annick Goulet, Representative of Canada on the ICAO Council, and Mr. Michael Gill, ICAO’s Director of Legal Affairs and External Relations.





Resources for Editors

About ICAO A specialized agency of the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) leads the international alignment of technical standards and strategies, facilitating the safe, secure, and sustainable development of its 193 member states’ aviation sectors and air services. This year, ICAO is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its establishment by the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation.

General Contact

Media Contact Communications Officer





