New Harvard Square Donut Tour Starts in Boston This Weekend

The New Harvard Square Donut Tour!

We guarantee you'll have a blast on this Harvard Square Donut tour. It's so much fun. The donuts are absolutely top notch delicious, and our guides are the best in the city!” — Lizzie Bell, Founder of Off The Beaten Path Food Tours

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 9th which is the first Sunday after #NationalDonutDay, Off The Beaten Path Food Tours will be premiering a brand new Harvard Square Donut Tour. Started by a local couple who loves delicious food in Boston, Off The Beaten Path Food Tours has been running award-winning food and chocolate tours for 6 years since 2017. This donut tour took over a year to develop together with four partner restaurants, and it showcases a broad variety of the sweet treat from greek donuts to mochi donuts to churros to wild and flavorful yeast donuts. Guests will be delighted by stories about the history of donuts, tales of Harvard Square, and information about the restaurant stops. Together with a friendly guide, they will sample the best donuts in Boston and enjoy a carefree Sunday in this historic enclave.

"Harvard Square, being both an intellectual college town and a fun neighborhood hangout, offers a variety of the best donuts in Boston!" explained Lizzie Bell, founder of Off The Beaten Path Food Tours. "We already host a very popular Harvard Square Chocolate Tour here, but over the years we realized that not everyone loves chocolate. So we wanted to offer a new option for guests who still want to enjoy a sweet tour of the area, but with a new focus."

The tour is fun for all ages. Those who are younger can opt to sample a lemonade instead of a greek coffee frappe pairing. In addition, the tour is wheelchair accessible. The tour company is warm and welcoming of locals and tourists alike.

What to Expect

The new Harvard Square Donut Tour is 90 minutes and includes 4 stops, with one coffee pairing included. It runs Sundays year-round from 11am - 12:30pm. The company has 5 other tours that are running, and they are still opening up new tours post-pandemic including their Lowell Food Tour which will be opening up next. Their popular Harvard Square Chocolate Tour will still run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3pm, Fridays at 7pm, and Saturdays at 2pm and 5pm and is available for private tours. Their Stories of Harvard Square Food Tour also runs on Saturday mornings at 11:30am. The small business also offers a Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour on Tuesday nights at 7pm and Sundays at 12pm in Cambridge, MA. Their Union Square, Somerville Food Tour runs Saturday at 3pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance via their website.

"We guarantee you'll have a blast on this tour," says Bell. "It's so much fun. The donuts are absolutely top notch delicious, and our guides are the best in the city! But don't take my word for it, buy a ticket yourself and help us support these local, independent restaurants that make our neighborhoods so interesting and vibrant. For us, it's vital to support local independent restaurants and showcase their stories as well as show off the mouth-watering treats they serve!"

How Can Guests Book Tickets

The company tries to keep the price low in the hopes that locals will participate. The tours are a fun every day outing but are also fun for celebrations such as birthdays, dates, bachelorette parties, and anniversaries. Tickets are $45 for all guests. If you'd like to add on a souvenir mug, you can do so for $10/guest additional. Tickets can be booked at www.offthebeatenpathfoodtours.com today!