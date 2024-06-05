Empowering African Women through Technology: GetBundi Launches Second Program Amidst Overwhelming Demand
EINPresswire.com/ -- GetBundi, an impressive STEM and Digital Skill Education Technology Platform, is making waves with its impactful initiatives to empower African women through technology. According to research, about 20 percent of African women make up the tech industry, which signifies that women are highly underrepresented in tech in Africa. Though the tech industry is a male-dominated career area across the world, the gap in Africa is alarming.
“Recognizing that not everyone across Africa could have the opportunity to study on our platform, we set up GetBundi Education Foundation to support those who are potentially left behind,” says the founder of GetBundi Education Foundation, Osita Oparaugo. “Especially women, the disabled, internally displaced persons, and refugees.”
To help more women transition into tech, the Foundation formed TechSis, an initiative to support women’s education in tech for free. Currently, a large percentage of African women are disproportionately excluded from using digital technologies and services. This program addresses the need to create an inclusive digital future for African women. “With the TechSis initiative, we are committed to bridging this divide largely across Nigeria / Africa,” states Oparaugo.
The first program in 2023, was highly successful, where the primary focus centered on 500 African women who learned the valuable skill of coding. The Organization is now gearing up to launch its second program.
“The response has been nothing short of astounding, with over 3,000 women applying last year, and a staggering 6,300 applicants for the upcoming program in just under 10 days of the announcement,” says Oparaugo.
To further their mission to educate and uplift as many women as possible in Africa, GetBundi is actively seeking donations of 1,000 tablets. The tablets will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the programs and will provide access to digital education for aspiring female technologists across the continent.
“By equipping African women with technology skills, GetBundi is not only cultivating individual empowerment, but contributing to the broader goal of achieving gender equality and economic development in the region,” says Amanda Kazzy Cryer, Global Ambassador to GetBundi.
This year, GetBundi will focus on four different countries starting with Nigeria with more locations to be announced soon.
“TechSis 2024 is focused on web development and data analytics, and our target is to train 1000 Nigerian women. We have partnered with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,” says Oparaugo.” “They will be sponsoring 300 women aged 18-35 years old from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria who work for, or are associated with the Ministry. This will lead to those women training other women because we all truly believe that Nigerian women can learn, lead, and commercialize innovation if given the opportunity.”
The increasing demand for GetBundi's programs underscores the pressing need for tech education among African women. In a rapidly digitizing world, access to technology skills is essential for professional and personal growth, economic opportunities, and societal progress. By investing in the education of African women, GetBundi is paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for the continent.
GetBundi is a STEM and Digital Skills education technology platform. It is designed to deliver high-quality, engaging, and accessible Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), and Digital Skills courses.
GetBundi's goal is to make STEM subjects for secondary schools and Digital Skill courses for everyone across Africa accessible using the latest technology available. GetBundi is committed to up-skilling 10 million African workforces under The GetBundi Vision 2034 initiative and to be the go-to platform for STEM and Digital Skills education in Africa.
Click here to apply for TechSis 2024:
https://forms.gle/51hZV9Rw3YbAsbTm9
For tablet donations, please contact:
Dr. Ann O. Agbakoba
foundation@getbundi.com
For further information, please visit www.GetBundi.com
Amanda Kazzy Cryer
Amanda Kazzy Cryer
AC Media GLobal
+1 806-844-4734
email us here