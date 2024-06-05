Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3002022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024 / 1706 hours

STREET: VT Route 67E

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lamb Rd

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nethanel Woodcock

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash into a telephone and the vehicle was on fire. Investigation revealed the operator, Nethanel Woodcock, was traveling westbound on VT Route 67E in Shaftsbury at a speed well above the posted 40 MPH limit. Woodcock lost control of the vehicle in a left-hand bend in the roadway, nearly hitting another vehicle head on. The truck came to a position of uncontrolled rest as it exited the eastbound side of the roadway, sideways, colliding with a telephone pole before catching on fire. Yaw and tire marks were measured at over 900 feet in length. Woodcock was able to escape the vehicle with only minor injuries.

Woodcock was ultimately charged with Negligent Operation and issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 29, 2024 at 0815 hours. Woodcock was also issued multiple traffic tickets as a result of the crash.

Shaftsbury Fire Dept and Green Mountain Power assisted at the scene. The vehicle was removed by Walt's Towing of Bennington.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7075864 T23 VSA 1081(a)

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7075866 T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 29, 2024 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.