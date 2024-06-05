Shaftsbury Barracks - Crash / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3002022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024 / 1706 hours
STREET: VT Route 67E
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lamb Rd
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nethanel Woodcock
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash into a telephone and the vehicle was on fire. Investigation revealed the operator, Nethanel Woodcock, was traveling westbound on VT Route 67E in Shaftsbury at a speed well above the posted 40 MPH limit. Woodcock lost control of the vehicle in a left-hand bend in the roadway, nearly hitting another vehicle head on. The truck came to a position of uncontrolled rest as it exited the eastbound side of the roadway, sideways, colliding with a telephone pole before catching on fire. Yaw and tire marks were measured at over 900 feet in length. Woodcock was able to escape the vehicle with only minor injuries.
Woodcock was ultimately charged with Negligent Operation and issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 29, 2024 at 0815 hours. Woodcock was also issued multiple traffic tickets as a result of the crash.
Shaftsbury Fire Dept and Green Mountain Power assisted at the scene. The vehicle was removed by Walt's Towing of Bennington.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7075864 T23 VSA 1081(a)
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7075866 T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 29, 2024 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.