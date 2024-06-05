Claimocity Revolutionizes Inpatient Medical Billing with AI-Powered Charge Capture Product
This is going to save me about 600 hours per year and catch more billable encounters than I could ever do manually.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Claimocity unveiled its groundbreaking AI-powered Charge Capture product, reinforcing its reputation as the leading platform for billing software and revenue cycle management solutions for inpatient providers. This innovative platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the billing process for acute, facility-based providers, significantly reducing administrative burden by 85% and increasing revenue by 6% or more.
“This is a game changer for inpatient providers. Claimocity AI Charge Capture automates so much of the billing process, it reduces the billing documentation burden for healthcare providers down to nearly zero. And because our AI engine is so efficient, we’ve been able to reduce our RCM service fees to as low as 2.49%!” - Jim Sholeff, Claimocity CEO
Ending Manual Charge Capture as We Know It
Claimocity AI Charge Capture eliminates the exhausting task of manual data entry for inpatient healthcare providers by automatically mining facility Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and extracting billable encounters from signed clinical notes. The AI engine then recommends diagnosis and CPT codes, generating a curated list for quick review and approval by providers. This automation translates into:
AI-Enhanced Administration: Save hundreds of hours per year from tedious administrative tasks for different providers and individuals on your team.
Eliminate Double Data Entry: Claimocity AI automatically reads your signed notes and extracts billable charges without any further input from providers, ensuring 100% accuracy and efficiency.
Maximize Revenue Recovery: Even the most meticulous doctors miss billing details, so we’ve developed our AI engine to rigorously analyze every encounter to identify all billable opportunities, maximizing your practice’s revenue
“This is going to save me about 600 hours per year and catch more billable encounters than I could ever do manually.” - Dr. Ion Alexie, MD
Seamless Integration, Unmatched Security
Claimocity AI Charge Capture seamlessly integrates with existing hospital Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems (EPIC, Cerner, MEDITECH, and more), ensuring a smooth flow of data between systems. Our platform and product prioritize the highest security standards to safeguard Protected Health Information (PHI), complying with all healthcare industry regulations.
Available in over 96% of facilities in the U.S, ask us about yours today.
Availability and Pricing
Claimocity AI Charge Capture will be available as a new software package bundle starting July 15th, 2024. The AI Charge Capture bundle is priced at $499 per user per month, coupled with expert revenue cycle management services starting at a competitive 2.49% fee. Click here to get on our waitlist.
Existing customers can upgrade through the Claimocity Sales Team.
About Claimocity
At Claimocity, we take the time to understand your unique needs and deliver exceptional service that surpasses expectations. With over 20 years of experience in medical billing and revenue cycle management, our team provides unparalleled industry knowledge and customer service. Our user-friendly platform and advanced AI capabilities help inpatient providers focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care. Partner with Claimocity, and experience the difference.
Join the Future of AI in Medical Billing
Claimocity is a pioneer in AI-powered healthcare revenue cycle management solutions for inpatient healthcare providers. Learn more about Claimocity AI Charge Capture and how it can transform your billing process here: https://claimocity.com/ai-charge-capture/ or contact our Sales Team today: https://claimocity.com/demo/
