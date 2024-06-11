CGT GLOBAL RECEIVES APPROVAL AIDING SCIENTISTS IN DISCOVERING LIFE-SAVING CURES
CGT Global, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) & biotech manufacturer announced approval to provide disease state leukopaks to researchers worldwideFOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGT Global, a leading international Contract Research Organization (CRO) and biotech manufacturer, announced today it has received approval from Western Copernus Group (WCG) to provide disease state leukopaks to researchers in the US and worldwide. WCG is an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) made up of 200 experts that are augmented by one of the largest expert clinical advisory networks. The IRB provides ethical review for nearly all FDA-approved therapeutic agents.
CGT Global is a recognized international leader in manufacturing human primary cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease state products. With IRB approval, scientists will now have access to these crucial resources to test therapies for life-threatening medical conditions such as cancer, neurological conditions, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.
“We are both thrilled and honored to become an approved manufacturer of these critical blood products,” says CGT Global founder and CEO Cate Spears. “By supplying our clients with white blood cells from donor control groups and patients with diagnosed conditions, CGT Global is now even more effective in helping researchers and clinicians expand and create therapies, and give improved access to life-saving treatments.”
CGT Global is one of only a handful of elite Contract Research Organizations (CROs) worldwide that has earned the distinction of offering white blood cell leukopaks from donors and patients with underlying diseases. These biological materials can be used for pre-clinical research and development of therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and other contract research organizations.
With multiple clinical centers and over 40 partner hospitals across the United States, CGT Global can collect enriched white blood material on a case-by-case basis to help develop new disease specific therapies. All requests are vetted and reviewed by CGT Global’s Medical Board of experts. Patients living with these illnesses can now make a meaningful contribution to the development of successful treatments for others suffering from similar conditions.
For more information, visit: www.cgt.global
