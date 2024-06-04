Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,860 in the last 365 days.

CDT Endorses and Calls on Congress to Pass the DEFIANCE Act

Yesterday, the Center for Democracy & Technology endorsed the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits, or DEFIANCE, Act. The bipartisan, bicameral legislation clarifies the existing Violence Against Women Act federal civil cause of action for the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images to include victims of AI-generated images.

The nonconsensual production and disclosure of intimate images, including those produced through AI technology, is a profoundly harmful act that is weaponized disproportionately against women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The proliferation of advanced, easy to use AI technology has made AI-facilitated NCII far easier to produce and disseminate. NCII can cause acute and potentially irreversible emotional, financial, reputational, and interpersonal harm. Often created and shared with the intention of humiliating and marginalizing its victims, NCII can have a chilling effect on the speech of those depicted, silencing their voices and reducing the prominence of their perspective within the marketplace of ideas.

Carefully drafted to survive legal scrutiny, the DEFIANCE Act focuses squarely on the unique harms posed by AI-generated NCII while minimally impacting valuable speech. The DEFIANCE Act would provide meaningful clarification and enhancements to existing law for those harmed by NCII, however it’s created, while including important and necessary protections for free expression. CDT urges Congress to pass the DEFIANCE Act immediately.

Read the full letter.

You just read:

CDT Endorses and Calls on Congress to Pass the DEFIANCE Act

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more