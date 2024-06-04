Update to Richmond Hospital redevelopment

CANADA, June 4 - Aman Singh, MLA, Richmond-Queensborough –

“The start of the procurement process for the Yurkovich Family Pavilion marks a big milestone toward bringing enhanced care to people in our community and I look forward to seeing the project progress.”

Henry Yao, MLA, Richmond South Centre –

“As the RFQ for the new tower at Richmond Hospital is released, our government is taking a vital step toward ensuring people can get the best possible care in state-of-the-art surroundings.”

Kelly Greene, MLA, Richmond-Steveston –

“It’s great to see this important step get underway for the Richmond Hospital redevelopment project and I know people in Richmond are keen to see construction begin on the Yurkovich Family Pavilion.”

Gail Malenstyn, vice-president, Richmond Acute, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“We are excited to announce the issuance of a request for qualifications for the new Yurkovich Family Pavilion at Richmond Hospital. This step brings us closer to significantly enhancing health care for the entire Richmond community. The new nine-floor acute care tower will ensure that patients receive the highest quality care and the new space will be an exceptional place to work for our dedicated staff and medical staff.”

Natalie Meixner, president and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation –

“We’d like to thank all our donors for making health care a priority and supporting this important project. We also extend our deepest gratitude to the health-care teams in Richmond for their compassion and expertise, always demonstrating the impact resulting from our donors’ gifts. The Richmond community truly needs this new acute care facility and we look forward to the day the new Yurkovich Family Pavilion officially opens.”