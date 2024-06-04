Station design engagement begins for Surrey Langley SkyTrain

CANADA, June 4 - The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is looking for public feedback on designs for the eight stations that will make up the first major transit project south of the Fraser River in 30 years.

Beginning June 18, 2024, the public is invited to preview and provide input on the design of the eight new SkyTrain stations, including station entrances and adjacent plazas. The public engagement will run until June 30, 2024, and includes four in-person open houses in Surrey and Langley, and a virtual information session.

In-person open houses:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

3-7 p.m.

Hope Community Church

18625 Fraser Highway

Surrey

Thursday, June 20, 2024

3-7 p.m.

Hampton Inn and Suites

19500 Langley Bypass

Surrey

Saturday, June 22, 2024

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fleetwood Community Centre

15996 84 Ave.

Surrey

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

3-7 p.m.

Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre

20393 Fraser Highway

Langley

Virtual open house:

Monday, June 24, 2024

7–8:30 p.m.

https://ca01web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BBAeKgMORE-y7l3fhFX7BQ#/registration

Participants should register for the virtual information session.

Members of the public are also encouraged to share their feedback online. The website includes more information about the engagement process and a feedback form, which will be available June 18-30, 2024: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/surreylangleyskytrain

Feedback will be compiled and considered in finalizing station designs as part of the municipal design advisory process. A second round of public engagement will take place in the fall to report back and present the final designs, including additional details about landscaping and public art.

Major construction on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension is expected to begin this year.

Once complete, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project will provide high-quality, low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and throughout Metro Vancouver. Passengers will be able to travel between Langley City and Surrey Centre in approximately 22 minutes, and between Langley and downtown Vancouver in just over an hour.

Quick Facts:

Surrey Langley SkyTrain station names: Green Timbers Station (140 Street and Fraser Highway) 152 Street Station (152 Street and Fraser Highway) Fleetwood Station (160 Street and Fraser Highway) Bakerview-166 Street Station (166 Street and Fraser Highway) Hillcrest-184 Street Station (184 Street and Fraser Highway) Clayton Station (190 Street and Fraser Highway) Willowbrook Station (196 Street and Fraser Highway) Langley City Centre Station (203 Street and Fraser Highway)



