Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1679

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of unlawful dissemination of intimate image; and, in minors, further providing for the offense of sexual abuse of children and for the offense of transmission of sexually explicit images by minor.

