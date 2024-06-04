Submit Release
Senate Bill 1229 Printer's Number 1646

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in crop insurance, further providing for short title of chapter, for purpose of chapter, for definitions, for establishment of program, for powers and duties of department, providing for Dairy Margin Coverage Program Financial Assistance; and making editorial changes.

