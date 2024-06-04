Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,884 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1000 Printer's Number 1677

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending the act of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit Integrity and Transparency Act, further providing for title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in pharmacy audits, further providing for limitations; and providing for pharmacy benefit manager contract requirements and prohibited acts.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1000 Printer's Number 1677

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more