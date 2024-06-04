Submit Release
Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 1678

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, making editorial changes to replace references to the term "child pornography" with references to the term "child sexual abuse material."

