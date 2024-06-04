Submit Release
Alaska Breakfast Club: Serving Up Cybersecurity with Beth Poisson of Bristol Industries

The Breakfast Club Series Returns with a Cybersecurity Twist!

DWT's Government Contracts Counseling and Litigation Group is thrilled to welcome you back for breakfast and discussions.

Our second event in the series will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30 am at The Petroleum Club and virtually via Zoom. This time, we're diving into the world of cybersecurity. Anne Marie Tavella and Jonathan DeMella will guide us through the current government contracts and construction developments, with special guest, Beth Poisson of Bristol Industries.

We hope you can join us and look forward to reconnecting in person.

Speakers

Contact McKenzie Conte with questions.

