Laser Pilonidal Cyst Treatment Specialist Opens New Pilonidal Cyst Treatment Center in Beverly Hills
The Pilonidal Expert, Dr. Allen Kamrava, a dual board-certified surgeon and expert in laser pilonidal cyst treatment, opens a new location in Beverly Hills.
Our goal is to provide patients with a life free from constant pain. Our cutting-edge laser treatment allows patients to embrace a swift recovery and enjoy a life unburdened by pilonidal disease.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pilonidal Expert, Dr. Allen Kamrava, a dual board-certified surgeon and expert in laser pilonidal cyst treatment, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location at 435 N. Bedford Drive, Suite 308, Beverly Hills, California 90210. This new facility marks a significant advancement in the treatment of pilonidal cysts, offering patients a groundbreaking and minimally invasive solution to this often painful and distressing condition.
— Dr. Allen Kamrava
Pilonidal cysts are a frequent and debilitating ailment that can significantly impact a person's quality of life and daily activities. Pilonidal Expert, specializes in laser treatment is designed to provide patients with a faster recovery and reduced pain compared to traditional surgical techniques. This innovative approach not only improves patient outcomes but also minimizes the risk of recurrence, offering long-term relief for those suffering from pilonidal disease.
"We are proud to be the only specialized practice in the country offering office-based, innovative Laser Pilonidal Cyst Treatment," stated Dr. Kamrava. "Our procedure is performed in-office, away from costly surgical centers and anesthesia, providing patients with a convenient, streamlined, and effective treatment option."
One of the key advantages of Dr. Kamrava's Laser Pilonidal Treatment is its efficiency. The procedure typically takes just 20 minutes, compared to the traditional 4-hour check-in and recovery time at a surgical center. This means patients can avoid the high costs associated with surgery at a hospital or surgical center, as well as the need for someone to drive them home post-procedure.
Moreover, the ease of scheduling at Pilonidal Expert's office eliminates the wait for limited operative block times, allowing patients to receive prompt and personalized care. The streamlined recovery process minimizes post-procedure pain, eliminating the need for narcotic pain medications and enabling patients to return to their daily routines swiftly.
"Our goal is to provide patients with a life free from constant pain and the fear of recurrence," remarked Dr. Kamrava. "Our cutting-edge laser treatment allows patients to embrace a swift recovery and enjoy a life unburdened by pilonidal disease."
Patients at the new Beverly Hills location will benefit from Dr. Kamrava's extensive experience and dedication to the highest standards in colorectal health. In addition to laser pilonidal cyst treatment, Dr. Kamrava offers a comprehensive range of services for colorectal disorders, including hemorrhoids, fissures, fistulas, and cancers.
For individuals seeking advanced and personalized care for pilonidal disease, Dr. Allen Kamrava's office is now accepting appointments. Contact (310) 439-9914 or visit https://www.pilonidalexpert.com/ for more information.
David Stevenson
Pilonidal Expert
+1 310-439-9914
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Pilonidal Expert Virtual Tour: Your Destination for Pilonidal Laser Treatment