Enthea Partners with CannaCoverage and F.E.M. for Equitable Access to Proven-Effective Ketamine-Assisted Therapy
Benefit Plans Cover Innovative Treatments that “Get to the Root of the Problem” for Depression, Anxiety and PTSD
The great news about Enthea is we can bring already-legal ketamine therapy to people today, using Enthea’s nationwide provider network.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enthea, the first and only licensed provider of ancillary mental health benefit plans that cover Ketamine-Assisted Therapies, is now working with CannaCoverage and Future Entheogenic Medicines (F.E.M.) to expand the availability of Enthea’s new benefit plans. Employers can now extend their insurance to include these therapies that work for hard-to-treat mental health disorders that affect tens of millions of U.S. adults.
— Gaetano Lardieri, Co-Founder of F.E.M.
CannaCoverage and F.E.M. both have extensive connections and will educate brokers, employers and their workforces about these new benefit options available to all group health plans. Companies can now cover true root-cause solutions – not merely symptom suppression – for our most challenging mental health conditions.
Ketamine-Assisted Therapy is more effective than currently-covered treatments for many people – especially for those who seem to be treatment-resistant. Enthea members who have taken ketamine-assisted therapy show, on average:
- Dramatic decreases in symptom test scores: 86% for PTSD, 67% for major depressive disorder and 65% for generalized anxiety disorder.
- After one year, 82% report they are no longer taking antidepressants.
“We’re excited to partner with Enthea to expand access to Ketamine-Assisted Therapy (KAT) to our public and private entity employer groups,” stated Nichelle Santos CEO and Founder of CannaCoverage. “As we meet with CEOs and HR leadership, they are now receptive to learning about alternative medical treatments such as KAT, and to adding the Enthea program to their existing employer sponsored healthcare plans. As mental health issues continue to rise, increasing patient access to and affordability of the effective healing benefits of ketamine therapy is transformational. It’s time to alleviate the stigma of mental health, and it’s time to eliminate patients paying for medicine out of their own pocket.” CannaCoverage will scale access to Enthea through employer group plans across the country. In addition to her CEO role, Nichelle is Co-Director for NJ for Minorities for Medical Marijuana.
Gaetano Lardieri, Co-Founder of F.E.M noted the importance of this critical juncture: “Just as mental health issues are ever more apparent, we have the end in sight for the prohibition on entheogenic medicines. The great news about Enthea is we can bring already-legal ketamine therapy to people today, using Enthea’s nationwide provider network.”
Gaetano serves as the New Jersey state co-director for Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), as well as serving as a board member for: Coalition for Medical Marijuana New Jersey (CMMNJ), The JUSTUS Foundation, and UPENN Affiliate Scholars. “F.E.M. fully aligns with Enthea's mission to bring safe and affordable Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, and we will use our extensive local and state wide connections to cannabis and psychedelics markets. We’re in an excellent position to educate providers, practitioners, researchers, academics, academic institutions, therapists and ketamine clinic owners.”
“Enthea is thrilled to partner with fellow innovators in mental healthcare,” said Jessica Tracy, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Enthea. “People are really struggling and conventional methods aren't working for too many. We’re so grateful for partners like CannaCoverage and F.E.M that help us expand our reach in providing affordable and equitable access to these critical root cause therapies."
Jeff Booker, Founder & COO of CannaCoverage, stated, “The country is grappling with the ever-increasing cost of mental health disorders. Psychedelic based treatment, including KAT, not only provides life-altering relief for qualified patients, but saves employers money on expensive prescriptions and mental health treatments, and can abbreviate the treatment process, which in turn increases greater productivity and lower medical costs.”
About Enthea
Enthea is a licensed, third-party administrator of ancillary health insurance benefits with a mission to provide access to safe, affordable and effective psychedelic-assisted therapies – starting with ketamine therapy. Through Enthea, companies can readily add coverage for these new and innovative treatments for their employees and families – using safe and effective Enthea standards of care. Studies show that true mental health improvements lead to greater productivity, increased retention, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce. Enthea's services currently cover ketamine-based treatments and will expand to include MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted therapies when and where they are approved.
Keith Lietzke
Enthea
keith.lietzke@enthea.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn