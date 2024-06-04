Carnival Cruise Line Absorbs P&O Cruises Australia

Carnival Corporation & plc has announced its plans to integrate the operations of P&O Cruises Australia into Carnival Cruise Line by March 2025. This strategic decision is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance guest capacity for its flagship brand, Carnival Cruise Line. As a result, Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet will be expanded with the addition of eight new ships since 2021, including the successful transfer of three vessels from its sister brand, Costa Cruises.

Furthermore, Carnival Corporation has recently placed an order for two new Excel-class cruise ships, marking the first ship order in five years, which are scheduled to join Carnival Cruise Line in 2027 and 2028.

The realignment of Carnival Corporation’s global brand portfolio will not only optimize its composition but also enhance the company’s performance in the South Pacific by implementing various operational efficiencies.

In 2025, Carnival Cruise Line will have four ships in the South Pacific market, including Sydney-based Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa sailing seasonally from Brisbane, in addition to their new sister ships Encounter and Adventure.